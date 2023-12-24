Moc Chau listed as Asia’s Leading Regional Nature Destination 2023
The Moc Chau National Tourist Area in the northwestern province of Son La was recently honoured as “Vietnam’s Leading Natural Destination 2023” and “Asia’s Leading Regional Natural Destination 2023” at the World Travel Awards 2023 in Asia and Oceania.
-
Moc Chau is blanketed in beautiful flowers in the spring. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Valleys of white plum blossoms in Moc Chau. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The tea hills of Moc Chau attract large numbers of tourists coming to admire and experience the impressive sight. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The beautiful natural landscape in Moc Chau has made it a special tourist attraction. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Visitors to Moc Chau can admire roads lined with colourful flowers. (Photo (VNP/VNA)