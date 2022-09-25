Located in Son La province, 180 kilometers from Hanoi, Moc Chau Plateau is endowed with unique geological topography and a cool and fresh climate, making it easy for developing diverse forms of tourism.

Moc Chau has been identified as one of the key national tourist centres in the Northwest Tourism Development Strategy.

Moc Chau is home to many tourist attractions such as a floating market on Da River and Dai Yem waterfall, among others.

Tourists visiting Moc Chau will discover diverse and unique cultures of the indigenous ethnic groups. With different customs, ethnic groups have created a wide range of cultures and festivals.

With its great potential and investment attraction policies, Moc Chau is more and more attractive to visitors. It set to serve over 2.9 million holidaymakers by 2030, raking in a revenue of about 265 million USD./.

VNA