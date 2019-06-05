Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– Moc Chau district in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La is striving to export 400 – 500 tonnes of mango to China, after its specialty fruit was licenced to enter the market this year.Moc Chau’s total mango plantation spans 940 hectares, ranking third among fruit plantations of the district. The district produces an annual average of nearly 2,600 tonnes.According to Tran Xuan Thanh, head of the district’s agriculture and rural development office, authorities last year supported the Thanh Dat fruit cooperative in Chieng Hac commune in obtaining its area code for mango export.Thanh said the district will continue helping local farmers and cooperatives in terms of technical assistance and market connection for better distribution.Vietnam earned 193.2 million USD from exporting mango and mango products in 2018, up 24 percent year-on-year and making up 5 percent of the country’s total vegetable and fruit export revenue, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.China is Vietnam’s major mango importer, accounting for more than 84.6 percent of the total export value of the fruit.-VNA