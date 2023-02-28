Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La is home to many tourist attractions, such as a floating market on Da River, the Dai Yem waterfall, five caves in On Village, the Xuan Nha National Nature Conservation Area.

In 2022, Moc Chau welcomed over 1.5 million tourists and reeled in more than 70 million USD from tourism activities. In January this year, there were some 225,000 tourists visiting the district.

Currently, it is building a master plan for tourism routes and destinations toward 2025 with a vision to 2030. The authorities have worked to boost investment in the sector serving better infrastructure. They have also built strategies for products of local strength such as cultural, eco, resort, and adventure tours.

The region has also developed smart applications and virtual tour programmes as well as standardized accommodations./.

