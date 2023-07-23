Moc Chau boasts famous tourist attractions that appeal to a large number of visitors. One such attraction is Áng Village’s Pine Forest.

On an area of more than 50 hectares, the tourist site is home to a hotel, restaurants, a campsite, a spiritual tourism area, and an amusement park.

Not far from Áng Village’s Pine Forest, Moc Chau Island in Muong Sang commune is a popular destination with a glass bridge.

The number of visitors to Moc Chau Island reached more than 100,000 in the first half of this year.

As tourism has become a key economic sector, Moc Chau has implemented a raft of solutions to improve its business environment, creating the most favourable conditions possible for investors and businesses.

The district is home to nearly 300 accommodation establishments, including nine hotels and 400 food and shopping businesses.

In the first half of this year, Moc Chau attracted over 1.3 million tourists; triple the number in the same period last year.

With awards such as “Asia’s Leading Regional Nature Destination” and “World’s Leading Regional Nature Destination”, secured in 2022, Moc Chau district has affirmed its position in the hearts of tourists and the tourism industry./.

