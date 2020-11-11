World Lao Deputy FM: ASEAN fulfils all set plans in 2020 under Vietnam chairmanship Under the leadership of Vietnam as ASEAN 2020 Chair, ASEAN has fulfilled all of its set goals, initiatives and priorities despite facing many great challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphan Savanphet.

Politics Infographic Vietnam's hallmarks in ASEAN Since it's official membership to the Association of Southeast Asian Region (ASEAN) in 1995, Vietnam has made remarkable contributions to the regional bloc.

ASEAN Documents of 37th ASEAN Summit to facilitate cooperation, economic recovery Vietnam’s permanent mission to ASEAN and the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) are working hard to complete documents to submit to the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, scheduled for November 12-15.

ASEAN Vietnam performs well as ASEAN Chair 2020: Singaporean expert Vietnam has performed remarkably well as Chair of ASEAN in the face of all the obstacles and hurdles, said Choi Shing Kwok, Director of Singapore’s ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute and head of the ASEAN Studies Centre under ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.​