Business Vietnamese firms look for garment supplies in India Vietnamese firms took an active part in the 64th India International Garment Fair (IIGF) in New Delhi from January 20-22, looking for supplies of garment materials and accessories.

Business Ministry completes dossier for ratification of EVFTA The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has completed a dossier for the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) since early January, and will submit it to the Prime Minister for decision.