Business Investment in HCM City’s industrial parks up 23 percent Investment in Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial parks and processing zones have risen by nearly 23 percent year-on-year so far this year to 236.1 million USD.

Business HoSE enjoys record post-tax profit in 2020 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) posted 553 billion VND (23.9 million USD) in 2020 after-tax profit, a record figure that grew 46 percent year on year.

Business Vietnam removed from list of beneficiaries of EAEU tariff preferences under GSP Vietnam will be removed from the list of countries entitled to tariff preferences offered by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) under the Generalised Scheme Preferences (GSP) from October 12, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade).

Business Reference exchange rate stable at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on May 24, unchanged from the last working day of the previous week (May 21).