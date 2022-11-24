Business Annual Vietnam logistics forum spotlights sustainability The Vietnam Logistics Forum (VLF), the largest annual event in the field hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade since 2013, will take place in the northern port city of Hai Phong on November 25 and 26, aiming to encourage firms to save energy, reduce emissions, and use clean power sources.

Business More investment in Korea-Vietnam Incubator Park solicited Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man has asked the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to draw more Korean investment into the Korea-Vietnam Incubator Park (KVIP) based at Tra Noc 2 Industrial Park in O Mon district.

Business Links between farmers and enterprises vital to promoting agricultural product quality, exports Ensuring the stable and consistent quality of agricultural products of cooperatives is critical to achieveing sustainable exports, in which the linkage with enterprises played a key role.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,671 VND/USD on November 24, down 1 VND from the previous day.