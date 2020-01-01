Business HCM City targets 17.5 billion USD in budget collection Ho Chi Minh City was assigned to collect 405.83 trillion VND (17.5 billion USD) for the state budget in 2020, a rise of 1.68 percent compared to last year’s estimates, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong.

Business Quang Tri province starts construction of 3 more wind power plants A ground-breaking ceremony was held in the central province of Quang Tri on December 31 for three wind power plants with a combined capacity of 144 MW.

Business Vietnam Airlines greets first passengers in New Year National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on January 1 joined hands with the country’s four major tourist cities - Hanoi, Hue, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - to welcome the first passengers of the airline in 2020.

Business Hanoi collects nearly 250 trillion VND to its coffer Hanoi collected 249.127 trillion VND (about 10.780 billion USD) to its coffer in 2019, representing 101.5 percent of its projection and 13.5 percent higher than the figure in 2018, according to a leading municipal taxation official.