MoF proposes fines for invoice violations
The Ministry of Finance is collecting comments for the draft decree on administrative violations relating to tax and invoices. (Photo: MoF)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed fines of between 20 million VND (862 USD) and 50 million (2,155 USD) for the act of printing fraudulent invoices.
The fines would apply for printing fake invoices and making fake electronic invoices, according to the MoF, which is collecting comments for the draft decree on administrative violations relating to tax and invoices.
The draft also stipulates sanctions against other violations involving invoices.
It proposed a fine of between 2 million VND (86 USD) and 4 million VND for the creation and printing of electronic invoices that are not in accordance with the contents as prescribed by the MoF.
A fine of 4 million VND to 8 million VND will apply for any use of invoices that don’t meet the MoF’s requirements, not registering electronic invoices with relevant tax offices before use and using electronic invoices from machines that are not connected to tax authorities.
The draft also sets a fine of between 500,000 VND and 1.5 million VND for both customers and the printers for ordering invoices without contracts.
Printing invoices that are defined “not eligible” by tax officials will face fines of 2 million VND to 4 million VND.
Also, a fine of 15 million VND to 45 million VND will be imposed for the act of giving or selling invoices to other organisations and individuals./.