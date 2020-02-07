Business Hanoi grants licences to 68 FDI projects in January The capital city of Hanoi granted investment licences to 68 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth 30.2 million USD in January, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Prolonged nCoV epidemic could affect budget revenue: MoF If the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic lingers, production, trade and State budget revenue will be greatly affected, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Hai Phong city to set up new industrial zones A number of new industrial zones (IZs) will be established in the northern port city of Hai Phong in the near future, said head of the provincial management board of economic zones Pham Van Moi.

Business Vietnam restores goods transactions at border gates with China Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to restore export and import activities at border gates with China but quarantine rules must be rigorously obeyed, according to an announcement of the Government Office.