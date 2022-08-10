Business International wood fair opens in Binh Duong More than 100 Vietnamese and foreign firms are showcasing advanced wood processing technologies, machinery and raw materials at the 2022 Vietnam BIFA Wood exhibition which opened in southern Binh Duong province on August 8.

Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on August 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,174 VND/USD on August 10, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Infographic Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations thriving The Vietnam-ASEAN trade relations have been thriving and reaped remarkable results over the years. After COVID-19, bilateral trade recovered and enjoyed growth in 2021, exceeding 70 billion USD and posted a year-on-year surge of 30%.

Binh Duong enjoys trade surplus of 6.6 billion USD in seven months The southern province of Binh Duong posted a trade surplus of 6.6 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, the provincial People's Committee reported at a meeting on August 9.