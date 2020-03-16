MOFA gives citizens recommendations amid COVID-19's development
MOFA requests Vietnamese citizens in Vietnam to adhere to authorities' recommendation on not to travel abroad, especially to epidemic-hit areas.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
