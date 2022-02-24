Health 81 percent of people willing to have children vaccinated against COVID-19: poll Up to 81 percent of people in general said that they are willing to get children aging from 5-11 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a poll conducted in all 63 localities nationwide by the Social Opinion Institute under the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.

Health Government leader orders faster vaccination rollout Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the completion of administering booster shots to those aged 18 and above within the first quarter of 2022 amid complex and unpredictable developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Ministry of Health publicises prices of Molnupiravir drugs produced in Vietnam The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the prices of COVID-19 treatment drugs containing active ingredient Molnupiravir produced by three Vietnamese manufacturers.