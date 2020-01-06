Health Vaccination coverage in HCM City reaches 95 percent The percentage of fully vaccinated children under the expanded national vaccination programme in Ho Chi Minh City has reached 95.2 percent so far this year, according to the Centre for Disease Control in the city.

Health Vietnamese, Lao armies provide health care for 11,660 people Doctors and nurses of the Vietnamese and Lao people’s armies provided free health checkups and treatment for 11,660 people in three Lao districts from December 23-26.

Health E-prescriptions to replace written versions nationwide Written medical records could be on their way out, as pilot software will allow patients to use codes to access their e-prescriptions on a national online prescription system.

Health HCM City announces hospital quality assessment results Twenty hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City have been rated as ‘good’ based on a set of criteria issued by the Ministry of Health, according to the municipal Department of Health.