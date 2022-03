Tourists at the Golden Bridge in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Health (MoH) has suggested that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism adjust and supplement the contents of its draft plan to reopen tourism sector regarding COVID-19 prevention and control measures.In its feedback to the draft plan, the MoH underlined the need to consider the evaluation of pandemic level in each locality and region providing tourism services, while ensuring that all localities have already designed their plans to respond to COVID-19 circumstances while resuming tourism activities to protect the health of tourists and the community.It is necessary to clarify the responsibilities of localities and tourism service suppliers as well as tourists in supervising and implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures, it said.The MoH suggested conditions for specific tourist groups, under which visitors aged 12 years and above must have a certificate of full COVID-19 vaccination isssued by authorised agencies, with the last dose given at least 14 days and no more than six months from the time of departure, or a certificate of recovery from the disease or equivalent documents certifying that they have recovered from COVID-19, issued by a competent authority in the country of treatment within a period of not more than six months.