Business Vinh Phuc looks to create green environment at industrial parks Along with investing in building infrastructure and promoting production, businesses at industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc are also focusing on sewage treatment and environmental protection to ensure the health and safety of workers.

Business Textile-garment exports to continue declining The Vietnam Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) forecasts the country’s textile and garment exports will continue to decline by 14-18 percent each month for the rest of 2020 over the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on August 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,211 VND per USD on August 25, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business COVID-19 casts shadow on business households The second outbreak of COVID-19 has pushed many business households in Hanoi’s Old Quarter to the brink due to the total absence of international travellers, their main customers.