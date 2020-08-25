MoIT announces list of prestigious exporters for 2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on August 24 said it has selected 268 prestigious exporters for 2019 from nominations made by 55 relevant ministries, industry associations and local departments of industry and trade.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)
The list of firms cover 25 commodity sectors including farm produce, garment, telephone, electric equipment, wood, plastics, confectionery and footwear.
They were selected based on the ministry’s standards on export turnover, international prestige, fulfillment to tax and customs duties, and environmental protection.
Notably, the ministry has given priority in choosing sectors in which the country has encouraged exports as well as those facing difficulties in finding export markets.
The vote aimed to recognise exporters’ positive contributions to the country’s export growth while giving them support in seeking markets.
It also aimed to encourage Vietnamese exporters to further improve their image towards international integration with the world economy.
The voted exporters would be permitted to advertise their products for free on the ministry’s website, newspapers and magazines.
Last year, 225 exporters were named in the list for 2018.
Overseas shipments earned the country 263.45 billion USD in 2019, up 8.1 percent year-on-year and higher than the target set by the National Assembly and the government of 7-8 percent./.