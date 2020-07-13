Business Foreign funds eye retail market With a scale of nearly 180 billion USD and an annual two-digit growth rate, the Vietnamese consumer retail market is being squeezed by foreign investors.

Travel Bac Giang aims to welcome 2 million tourists this year The northern province of Bac Giang is launching a range of tourism stimulus packages to draw in more than 2 million visitors in 2020.

Business Ministry to support industrial sectors to enhance production growth The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will focus on removing difficulties in industrial sectors in the second half of this year, especially the processing and manufacturing industry, to expand production and business.