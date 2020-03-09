Business Aluminium, steel exporters urged to consider requesting tax exemption Firms which export derivative aluminium and steel to the US need to work with their partners on requesting tax exemption in case their products satisfied conditions for exclusion, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Business Master plan on sustainable development of sea-based economy The Government has issued a resolution promulgating a master plan and a five-year plan on the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolution on the sustainable development of the Vietnamese sea-based economy until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Business Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreak Airlines in Vietnam are looking at ways to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak after seeing declining passenger numbers.

Business Hanoi vows to accompany firms through COVID-19 crisis Hanoi will work together with businesses to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and strive for 8-percent export growth, according to Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Le Hong Thang.