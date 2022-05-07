Business Vietnam-Brazil trade growing: official Trade turnover between Vietnam and Brazil reached 6.35 billion USD last year, the highest value so far, said Ngo Xuan Ty, Head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Brazil.

Business Quang Tri province prioritises investment in wind power to diversify energy sources The central province of Quang Tri is striving to attract investment in the field of renewable energy, especially wind power, to turn the locality into an energy hub by 2030.

Business VCCI suggests adding regulations to draft amendments to Law on Intellectual Property The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has suggested adding regulations related to digital transformation to the draft law on amending and supplementing a number of articles in the Law on Intellectual Property (IP).

Videos Vietnam draws over 10.8 billion USD of FDI in four months Vietnam attracted over 10.8 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 88 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.