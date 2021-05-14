Business Inflationary pressure still present: GSO official The average consumer price index (CPI) in the first four months of this year inched up 0.89 percent from the same period last year, the lowest rise for the first four months of a year since 2016 and clearing the way for the country to achieve its goal of keeping inflation at below 4 percent for the year as a whole, according to an official from the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Hanoi to have modern logistics centre Hanoi plans to turn Long Bien inland container depot (ICD) into a modern logistics centre with a complete chain to meet the increasing demand for logistics services.

Business Nestlé Vietnam awarded for 25 years of improving quality of life Food and drink producer Nestlé Vietnam has been awarded the golden prize of the 2020 Vietnam National Quality Awards by the Prime Minister for its remarkable achievements in improving product quality, service, competitiveness, effective operation and international integration.

Business Vietnam looks to expand aquatic exports amid COVID-19 pandemic Vietnam is expected to make breakthroughs in exporting aquatic products in the coming time thanks to its good performance of biological safety, and benefits brought by free trade agreements (FTAs), according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.