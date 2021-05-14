MoIT helping farmers distribute produce amid pandemic
Departments of Industry and Trade around the country have been directed to join hands with their local agriculture sector to promote the distribution of products both in domestic and foreign markets amid the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Vietnam.
They have also been urged to work with major retailers such as the Central Group, AEON, VinCommerce, and Lotte, while helping farmers with transportation.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), it is keeping a close watch on market developments in order to address demand-supply uncertainties in a timely fashion.
The ministry said the production and transportation of products must ensure safety and be in line with pandemic prevention measures introduced by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport.
Localities have been kept updated on the pandemic situation and market developments, and have outlined specific response measures.
Farmers in Hai Duong province are attending training courses on origin traceability and engaging in the national programme on trade promotion via e-commerce platforms so as to seek markets for local lychee as the harvest season of the fruit will soon begin.
The MoIT’s Trade Promotion Agency said it will provide Hai Duong farmers with technical support and help them find markets via online and in-person channels.
Meanwhile, the Department of Industry and Trade in Bac Giang province said the province’s lychee output this year is estimated at around 180,000 tonnes, 50 percent of which will be exported.
Nearly 300 Chinese traders have registered to come and buy the local Luc Ngan lychees. They must follow quarantine regulations, test negative for COVID-19, and obey pandemic prevention measures.
Some 95,000 tonnes of lychee will be set aside for the Chinese market, around 1,860 tonnes for Japan, and 1,860 tonnes for the US, EU, and Australia.
Experts said that proper direction on the purchase and sale of farm produce and the engagement of local authorities will contribute to realising the country’s dual tasks of pandemic prevention and economic development./.