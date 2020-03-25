Business Hanoi’s businesses asked to promote operations amid pandemic Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue has asked local enterprises to step up operations while preparing their response plans for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19 With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on March 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,250 VND per USD on March 25, down 10 VND from the previous day.