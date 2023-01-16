Business Wood exports to hit record of 18 billion USD this year The export turnover of wood and wood products is expected to set a record high of 18 billion USD in 2023, with wood pellets and woodchips forecast to enter the one-billion USD club.

Business Tet short tours preferred Travel firms are offering tours lasting for two or three days to satisfy the increasing demand during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year), the biggest holiday in Vietnam.

Business Insurance companies benefit from interest rate hike in 2023 Insurance companies will have the chance to earn higher profits in 2023 thanks to a continual interest rate hike trend.

Business Vietnamese products hold firm position in domestic market Thanks to the campaign to encourage Vietnamese people to prioritise Vietnamese products, which has been carried out for years, and the stable quality of the products, made-in-Vietnam commodities have drawn increasing attention of consumers.