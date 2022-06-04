Business Vietjet launches direct flights between Hanoi/HCM City and Mumbai Vietjet on June 4 officially inaugurated two direct routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi of Vietnam with Mumbai – the financial and economic centre and the biggest city of India.

Business Vietnam approves strategy on foreign investment cooperation by 2030 Vietnam aims to raise the proportion of registered foreign investment flows from certain countries and territories to over 70 percent in the 2021 - 2025 period and 75 percent in 2026 - 2030.

Business Legally produced wood to boost furniture exports to US: VIFORES Vietnam must promote the trade of legally produced wood and avoid illegal sources to secure a firm foothold in the US furniture market, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Timber & Forest Products Association (VIFORES) Do Xuan Lap.

Business Social housing projects gain traction as giant developers step in Social housing projects that developers were hesitant to invest in due to capped profit suddenly gained traction as giant developers recently announced plans to step into the segment.