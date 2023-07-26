Business Hanoi boosts tourism reforms to make breakthrough The number of tourist arrivals to Hanoi surged 2.5-fold in the first half of 2023 compared to a year earlier, attributable to the reform of tourism promotion activities, improvement of service quality, and upgrade of cultural facilities and hotels.

Business Reference exchange rate down 16 VND on July 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,746 VND/USD on July 26, down 16 VND from the previous session.

Business Infographic Fruit & veggie exports in first seven months surpass all of 2022 According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam earned over 3.25 billion USD from exporting fruit and vegetables in the first seven months of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of a significant 68.8%.