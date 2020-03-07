Business Nearly 74 percent of firms to go bankrupt if epidemic lingers: survey If the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) lasts for more than six months, it may cause up to 73.8 percent of the firms to go bankrupt, a recent survey finds.

Business New decree to better regulate ride-hailing firms The Government’s new decree on automobile transportation is expected to help get the transportation market back on track, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Business Samsung to temporarily move smartphone production to Vietnam over virus case Samsung Electronics Co. on March 6 said it will temporarily move some of its smartphone production to Vietnam, after shutting down a local factory following a positive coronavirus test there, according to the Yonhap news agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK).