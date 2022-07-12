Business Vietnam the safest country in Southeast Asia for online banking: Kaspersky Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab recently described Vietnam as the safest country in Southeast Asia against the threat of financial attacks targeting banks, payment systems and online stores.

Business Export of Vietnamese durian to China to become official soon After four years of negotiations, on July 11, a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian exported to China was signed - an important condition for Vietnamese durian to have a sustainable import market.

Business Vietnam collects taxes from Microsoft, TikTok, Netflix Many major foreign online service providers such as Facebook, Microsoft, TikTok, and Netflix have directly registered, declared and/or paid taxes online into the Vietnamese budget.

Business Reference exchange rate up 13 VND on July 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,183 VND/USD on July 12, up 13 VND from the previous day.