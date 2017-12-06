At the launching ceremony of the national hotline for children protection at 111 (Source: tuoitre.vn)

– The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) on December 6 launched a national hotline for children protection at 111 instead of the old number 18001567 that had been used for the past 13 years.Addressing the launching ceremony, MOLISA Minister Dao Ngoc Dung said that the hotline is a special public service that receives information, notifications and denunciations related to child abuse and violence.The hotline contributes to fostering coordination among State agencies, organisations and individuals in verifying information to promptly provide support services to protect children.The hotline will also supply legal information and consultations as well as policies, knowledge and skills of observing children’s rights, and giving advice on children’s psychology for children’s care givers, he said.Dung expressed his belief that the hotline will become a helpful tool companying children and saving them from all forms of violence and abuse.On the occasion, the minister called on all agencies, organisations and individuals to make full use of hotline 111 to raise their voice denouncing all violence and abuse targeting children, and seek relevant knowledge.On behalf of the National Committee for Children, Dung briefed participants on major contents of the action plan for 2018, focusing on fostering coordination among relevant parties in implementing children protection programmes and projects, and building a healthy environment for children’s optimal development.Along with ensuring children’s basic rights, the committee will launch activities to prevent drowning among children and combat violence and sexual abuse against children, he added.-VNA