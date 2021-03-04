Society Consulate General supports Vietnamese in Preah Sihanouk during COVID-19 The Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk has called on Vietnamese-Cambodians and Vietnamese people working in the province to be cautious given the local spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, while following prevention and control measures set by authorities, in particular reducing travel in the current context.

Society More than 390 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Myanmar More than 390 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Myanmar on two flights on March 4, which were arranged by Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar, and Vietnam Airlines in coordination with Myanmar agencies.