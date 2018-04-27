A chef at the festival (Source: vov.vn)

– The Mon Asian Food Festival – MAFF 2018 opened in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 27.The festival, themed “Ha Long - Heritage, Wonder, Friendly Destination”, forms part of activities in celebration of the National Tourism Year – Ha Long – Quang Ninh 2018. It aims to promote Vietnam’s tourism and the essence and diversity of the culinary and cultural characteristics of Asian countries.On the first day of the event, visitors enjoyed various special art programmes such as traditional Myanmar dances, cooking performances of well-known chefs Duong Hai Anh and Steven Long, and a music show with the presence of famous singers like Huynh Tien, Duong Edward, Yanbi, Ngoc Anh and My Tam.Those who like adventure have a chance to experience balloon flying to get an overview of the festival from a height of 50meter or take part in the MonRun on April 29 to raise funds for Vietnamese Agent Orange/dioxin victims.The festival will last until April 29.-VNA