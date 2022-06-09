Politics ☀ Morning digest on June 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Agricultural, financial, banking issues in parliament’s focus on June 8 The National Assembly (NA) spent the 13th working day of its third session on asking officials about issues relevant to agriculture and rural development, finance, and banking.

Politics Vietnam to help promote consensus as UN General Assembly Vice President As one of the Vice Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s 77th session, Vietnam can bring into play its role in handling differences among countries and promoting consensus on the UNGA’s decisions, an official has said.

Politics Vietnam, Italy hold 4th political consultation Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Manlio Di Stefano on June 8 co-chaired the 4th political consultation within the framework of the two nations’ strategic partnership.