Business US launches anti-tax evasion investigation into steel pipe imported from Vietnam The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced that it has launched a trade remedy duty evasion investigation into a number of steel pipe products imported from Vietnam.

Business Hanoi, HCM City boost tourism linkages with Central Key Economic Zone Revenue from travel among Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the five Central Key Economic Zone city and provinces exceeded 63.07 trillion VND (over 2.69 billion USD), heard at a conference on August 8.

Business Four subsidiaries of PetroVietnam named in Forbes Vietnam’s list of top 50 listed firms Four member companies of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) have been named in the list of the top 50 listed firms in Vietnam in 2022 compiled by Forbes Vietnam.

Business Comprehensive revisions needed for Petroleum Law After nearly 30 years of enforcement, the Petroleum Law now needs revisions to be in line with international practices and Vietnam’s energy development strategy and create momentum for the oil and gas industry’s development.