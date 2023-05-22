Illustrative photo (Photo:VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Mong Cai (Vietnam) - Dongxing (China) 110kV transmission line was completed and put into operation at 6 am on May 22, adding power supply to Mong Cai city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, according to the Mong Cai City Electricity.

On May 18, an electricity shortage and a forest fire in Vu Oai commune, Ha Long city affected two 110kV power lines supplying power to some wards in the city. Areas in the city have suffered from rotary power cut, which causes inconvenience in the daily life of the local residents.

Quang Ninh Electricity calls on people save electricity, especially on hot days.

So far this year, due to the abnormal changes in the weather, the total rainfall in the whole country is lower than the average for many years.

Currently, the water level in many hydropower reservoirs is very low, causing difficulties in power generation./.