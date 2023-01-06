People submit health declaration at Mong Cai International Border Gate in the northern border province of Quang Ninh. (File photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Mong Cai city in the northern border province of Quang Ninh is preparing to welcome foreign visitors again as China will lift COVID-19 control measures and re-open its border with Vietnam from January 8.

As from that day, people and export goods going through border gates in Mong Cai city will no longer have to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR testing, the city’s administration announced a few days ago.

From December 31, 2022, staff and workers working at the border gate area were not required to work, stay and eat in specific concentrated areas anymore.

Nguyen Ngoc Thu, vice head of Mong Cai Border Gate Management Board said that the board and relevant agencies had checked infrastructure, facilities, and staff at the border gates to ensure smooth operation once they are re-opened.

Mong Cai International Border Gate Border Guard Station has been inspecting and reviewing equipment and arranging proper staff at immigration areas.

Residents in border areas and visitors will have separate lines when taking immigration procedures to prevent congestion and ensure smooth and safe immigration.

Hoang Ba Nam, Secretary of Mong Cai city Party Committee, said that the city authorities and China’s Dongxing city regularly keep in contact, exchange information, and agree on entry/exit times between the two sides and promote import and export activities at their border gates and markets.



The authorities of the two cities call for people to renew their passports, border passes and visas to facilitate entry and exit as well as strictly implement COVID-19 control measures to ensure the safety of people and visitors.



Mong Cai city continues to implement preventive measures to prevent the disease outbreak during the border reopening, especially when the Lunar New Year festival is approaching./.