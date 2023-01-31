Trucks carry goods to China via Mong Cai International Border Gate. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Import-export activities at the Mong Cai International Border Gate have turned busy as the border gate reopened on January 28 after 7-day closure for Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration.

Only on the morning of January 28, 120 vehicles carrying more than 600 tonnes of products and container trucks carrying electronic items traversed the border gate.

Head of the Mong Cai International Border Gate Management Board Tran Bich Ngoc said that in the first 30 days of 2023, nearly 73,500 tonnes of products were traded via the border gate, a year-on-year increase of 13.5%.



At the Bac Luan Bridge II border gate in the Mong Cai International Border Gate, on average 94 vehicles with about 1,500 tonnes of import and export goods traversed daily.



At the opening of Km3 4 Hai Yen, an average of 147 vehicles with nearly 1,900 tons of goods are cleared daily.



Exports from Vietnam to China are mainly fruits, tapioca, aquacultural products, and dry goods.



Imports from China to Vietnam are mainly fabrics and electronic components.



From January 8 when China reopened its borders, the number of people entering and leaving Vietnam through the Mong Cai border gate has reached 5,361. Of the total, 889 people, most of them Vietnamese, entered while 4,472 people, mostly Chinese, left the country./.