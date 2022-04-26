Business PetroVietnam Camau Fertiliser JSC's after-tax profit sees 10-fold rise in Q1 The after-tax profit of the PetroVietnam Camau Fertiliser Joint Stock Company (PVCFC) in the first quarter of 2022 hit 1.51 trillion VND (65.73 million USD), representing a 10-fold rise from the same period last year, according to the company’s business report.

Business Ministry proposes reducing tax for imported petrol The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed the Government cut the most favoured nation (MFN) tariff for unleaded petrol from the current rate of 20 percent to 12 percent.

Business European businesses more positive about investing in Vietnam European business confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment continued to rise at the start of 2022, according to the website Fibre2Fashion.com.