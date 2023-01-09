Videos Thua Thien-Hue beefs up wildlife protection and rescue The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has beefed up its local wildlife protection and rescue movement, with many wild animals released back into their natural environment.

Society Zero-dong fair for the poor held ahead of Tet in HCM City Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon opened a zero-dong fair in support of the poor on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival at Minh Dao pagoda, Ho Chi Minh City, on January 8.

Society Tet gatherings held abroad by Vietnamese embassies The Vietnamese Embassy in the US held the Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) programme in Washington D.C. on January 6 (US time) to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year festival, with nearly 600 people taking part, including US friends.