At Mong Cai border gate (Source: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Mong Cai city of Vietnam’s northern Quang Ninh province and Dongxing city of China on November 6 jointly held a ceremony to welcome the 10 millionth visitor travelling through the Mong Cai-Dongxing international border gate.



The tourist, who comes from China’s Jiangxi province, was travelling to Mong Cai with eight others.



Statistics show that the number of holidaymakers to Mong Cai through the border gate has reached nearly 3 million just in 2018 alone.



The ceremony has not only marked the increase in the number of visitors via the border gate, but also contributed to promoting brand names and spurring the socio-economic development of the two cities.



Dongxing is the third largest land border gate in China. Since 2013, China has allowed foreigners to conduct visa procedures at the gate.



The People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province of Vietnam has allowed cars driven by Chinese nationals to enter Ha Long city through Mong Cai border gate for tourism purposes.



Since January 1, 2017, the province has only allowed cars with less than nine seats owned by Chinese nationals and enterprises to enter Mong Cai city and vice versa during its one-year trial period.



Chinese tourists are not allowed to stay beyond three days per entrance. In cases of accidents or broken-down cars, the stay is extended by another day.



In 2017, there were 93 cars carrying 256 Chinese tourists to Mong Cai city and 38 cars with 110 tourists from Vietnam to Dongxing City in China.



Cars entering Vietnam through the Mong Cai border gate are allowed to travel around Mong Cai city. Meanwhile, tourists from Vietnam are allowed to travel around Dongxing city only. - VNA



