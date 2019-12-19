Hotline: (024) 39411349
Mong ethnic people in northwest celebrate Tet festival

Mong ethnic people in the mountainous northwestern region are celebrating their traditional Tet festival, Nao Pe Chao at the end of the 11th Lunar month.
VNA

  • After bringing their harvest home in December, the Mong put all work aside to celebrate the Nao pe chau festival. In photo: cow fighting in Dien Bien Dong district during the Tet holidays (Photo: VNA)

  • A worshipping ritual of Mong ethnic people during the Tet festival (Photo: VNA)

  • Recreational activities during the festival of Mong ethnic people in Phi Nhu commune, Dien Bien Dong district (Photo: VNA)

  • Young Mong people enjoy pa pao pillow throwing during the traditional Tet holiday in Phi Nhu commune, Dien Bien Dong commune (Photo: VNA)

  • Round young sticky rice cake is an indispensable part of the Tet festival (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Cow fighting in Dien Bien Dong district during the Tet holidays (Photo: VNA)

  • Pounding rice for round cake making (Photo: VNA)

  • A folk game during the Tet festival of Mong people in Tham Phang village, Nam Lich commune, Muong Ang district (Photo: VNA)

