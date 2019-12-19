Mong ethnic people in northwest celebrate Tet festival
After bringing their harvest home in December, the Mong put all work aside to celebrate the Nao pe chau festival. In photo: cow fighting in Dien Bien Dong district during the Tet holidays (Photo: VNA)
A worshipping ritual of Mong ethnic people during the Tet festival (Photo: VNA)
Recreational activities during the festival of Mong ethnic people in Phi Nhu commune, Dien Bien Dong district (Photo: VNA)
Young Mong people enjoy pa pao pillow throwing during the traditional Tet holiday in Phi Nhu commune, Dien Bien Dong commune (Photo: VNA)
Round young sticky rice cake is an indispensable part of the Tet festival (Photo: Vietnam+)
Pounding rice for round cake making (Photo: VNA)
A folk game during the Tet festival of Mong people in Tham Phang village, Nam Lich commune, Muong Ang district (Photo: VNA)