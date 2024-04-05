Mongolia runs tourism roadshow in Ho Chi Minh City
At the Go Mongolia Roadshow 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City on April 5 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The Go Mongolia Roadshow 2024 took place in Ho Chi Minh City on April 5 as part of the southern metropolis’ tourism festival, showcashing the Mongolian culture, people, and potential for cooperation with Vietnam.
Organised by Mongolia’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Tourism Association, the programme featured representatives from over 10 Mongolian and approximately 40 Vietnamese travel companies.
Speaking at the event, Javzandulam Tumuruya, third secretary at the Mongolian Embassy, noted that during Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh’s state visit to Vietnam last November, the two governments signed a mutual visa exemption agreement, facilitating bilateral tourism cooperation.
She expressed her hope that through the roadshow, Vietnamese citizens will gain more information about the Mongolian history, culture, art, and tourism, and that cooperation between the sides’ tourism organisations will continue to thrive.
At the programme, representatives from Mongolian Airlines announced a plan to open an Ulaanbaatar-Ho Chi Minh City flight route in November. Vietnamese and Mongolian tourism enterprises, meanwhile, discussed opportunities for partnerships and the opening of tourism routes between the two countries.
The event also featured traditional music performances, cuisine and beverages of Mongolia.
According to Nguyen Xuan Hanh, Honorary Consul of Mongolia in the city, this year, the mutual visa exemption agreement came into effect, with the establishment of direct flights creating significant opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.
As per the embassy, there were 1,500 Vietnamese tourists visiting Mongolia in 2002, rising to over 2,000 in 2023. The respective figures for the numbers of Mongolians coming to Vietnam in the years were over 2,000 and over 15,000./.