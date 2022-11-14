Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) shakes hands with Ts. Jambalsuren, Chairman of the People's Council of Tuv province.

Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on November 14 hosted a reception for a delegation from the Mongolian province of Tuv, led by Ts. Jambalsuren, Chairman of the provincial People's Council.



Man spoke highly of the delegation’s visit, saying it took place in the context that Vietnam-Mongolia traditional and friendly relations are developing well and the two sides are looking towards celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2024.



Since the start of of this year, the two countries have successfully implemented a number of activities, including the Vietnam-Mongolia Business Forum in June and the 18th session of the Vietnam-Mongolia Intergovernmental Committee in September, he said, adding that Mongolian Airlines has officially opened its first direct route between Vietnam and Mongolia, thereby creating favourable conditions for their people and businesses to travel and promote trade.



He emphasised that parliamentary relations between the two countries have constantly been consolidated and developed.



To contribute to developing cooperation between the two countries in general, and between their localities in particular, the NA Vice Chairman suggested that the leaders of Tuv and Hoa Binh provinces facilitate agricultural cooperation, market research, joint activities between enterprises of the two sides as well as import and export of agricultural products.



He also called for the two sides to promote student exchanges, and collaborate in tourism, preservation and the development of cultural heritage.



For his part, Ts. Jambalsuren said that his visit aimed to concretise the contents of the memorandum of understanding signed in 2018 between his council and its Hoa Binh counterpart. He promised to work with Hoa Binh for effective cooperation, contributing to enhancing the two countries' partnership./.