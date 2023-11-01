Mongolian President’s spouse visits Chu Van An Primary School
Phan Thi Thanh Tam, spouse of President Vo Van Thuong, and Bolortsetseg Luvsandorj, spouse of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, visited Chu Van An Primary School in Hanoi on November 1.
They expressed their delight at visiting Chu Van An Primary School, with rich history and achievements, and congratulated the school on what it has carved out in teaching and learning.
Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said she is impressed by the school where students are able to develop themselves in a good learning environment.
She hoped that the students will try their best to become excellent citizens who can make contributions to the development of Vietnam, while delivering the best wishes to the teachers.
The two first ladies visited the school’s library, smart classroom and art classroom, and were presented two paintings that feature the images of Vietnamese and Mongolian students in their traditional costumes.
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Mongolia arrived in Hanoi at noon on November 1, beginning their five-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.
The trip takes place in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.
Over the past nearly seven decades, the Vietnam-Mongolia friendship has been continuously strengthened and developed strongly. Although the bilateral trade has remained modest, statistics showed that it has made progress, increasing from 81 million USD in 2021 to 85 million USD last year, and the value stood at 65 million USD in the first seven months of this year.
The two countries have maintained mutual support at international forums as well as the exchange of visits by their high-ranking leaders.
The Mongolian leader’s visit is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.