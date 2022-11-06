Monkey Day 2022 celebrated in Ha Giang
The forest protection sub-department in the northernmost mountainous province of Ha Giang in collaboration with the US’s Denver Animal Foundation celebrated the 2022 Monkey Day in the local Vi Xyen district on November 5, with a focus on promoting the conservation of the rare snub-nosed monkey.
The rare primate is among those most threatened with extinction in the world due to illegal hunting and deforestation-induced habitat loss. So far, the population of the langurs at the Khau Ca species and habitat conservation area in Ha Giang has grown to about 160 individuals from some 60 in 2022.
Rare snub-nosed monkey (Photo: VNA)The celebration event treated tourists, and locals, particularly pupils, in the district's Tung Ba commune to a series of activities like a painting contest, a lucky draw, folk games, an environmental-themed fashion show, and musical performances.
The sub-department and the US foundation have for years joined hands to protect snub-nosed monkeys and forest in the Khau Ca area./.