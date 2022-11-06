Environment Ho Chi Minh City identifies 32 landslide-prone sites Ho Chi Minh City has identified 32 landslide-prone sites, and asked agencies and units to take measures in order to ensure safety for residents.

Environment Rainfall this year above average, more typhoons possible It is likely that one or two more typhoons could directly affect Vietnam from the East Sea this year as rainfall is well above average in many localities, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Weather Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Meeting marks first Int’l Day for Biosphere Reserves A meeting was held on November 3 in Cat Ba Biosphere Reserve in the northern port city of Hai Phong in response to the first International Day for Biosphere Reserves.

Environment 112 wild animals released into national park in southern province A total of 112 wild animals saved from captivity on various occasions have been released into Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.