Health COVID-19: additional 277 cases confirmed on November 12 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,508,447 with 227 new cases recorded on November 12, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: additional 630 cases confirmed on November 11 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,508,170 with 630 new cases recorded on November 11, according to the Ministry of Health.