Environment Policy advice project for climate resilient economic development A workshop was held in Hanoi on November 25 to launch the Project on Policy Advice for Climate Resilient Economic Development for 2019-2022.

Environment HCM City, Mekong Delta face serious land subsidence Land subsidence in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta has ranged from 0.1 to 81 centimetres in the last 10 years, according to the Water Resources Management Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment HCM City considers measures to reduce greenhouse gases Measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were discussed at a conference organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment this week.

Environment Polluting factories reluctant to give up land to authorities Authorities in the capital of Hanoi had planned to move 117 polluting facilities out of the inner city to make space for public schools, parking lots and public facilities.