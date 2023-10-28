Month-long Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 kicks off
The Hanoi Promotion Agency, in collaboration with relevant departments and agencies, launched Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 in the capital city on October 27 evening.
The “Hanoi Shopping Festival” will take place until October 29 at Le Thai To Street. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Promotion Agency, in collaboration with relevant departments and agencies, launched Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 in the capital city on October 27 evening.
At the opening ceremony, the "Hanoi Shopping Festival" was also launched and it will run until October 29 on Le Thai To Street, featuring various enticing experiential and shopping activities, alongside art performances and street music.
The "Golden Day with Shocking Prices" event is scheduled for November 11 and 12, with 50 golden points encompassing major supermarket systems and shopping centres, such as Mediamart, BRGmart, Big C, Nguyen Kim, Pico, and SaigonCo.opmart.
The final event of the promotional month, the "Hanoi Online Shopping Festival," will emphasise non-cash shopping through online promotional activities, involving e-commerce platforms and websites.
Customers shopping online via the Thangkhuyenmaihanoi.vn website can access more than 20,000 products with discounts of over 50%.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Promotion Agency Bui Duy Quang emphasised that with careful preparations and promotional programmes throughout November, Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 was expected to serve as a special bridge to help businesses promote their brands, enabling consumers to access and purchase products and services at the most preferential prices of the year.
In turn, the event would contribute to the promotion of the economic development of the capital city and serve as a highlight to stimulate shopping demand at the end of the year, he added.
Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 is scheduled to run from October 27 to November 30./.