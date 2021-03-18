Business Metro Line No1 in HCM City likely to be completed after 2021 The completion of Metro Line No1 project in Ho Chi Minh City linking Ben Thanh Market in District 1 with Suoi Tien Tourist Park in District 9 is likely to be delayed to after 2021, the municipal Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) has stated.

Business Vietnam Airlines Group expanding domestic flights The Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco, will increase flight numbers on nearly 30 domestic routes starting from March 28.

Business Vietnam’s dairy industry reaches out to the world Despite the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on all sectors, Vietnam’s dairy industry has made efforts to win over customers and solidified its foothold in the domestic market while reaching out to global markets.