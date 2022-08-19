Business Vietnam needs extra 368 billion USD to achieve net zero emissions As the energy industry has a crucial role in achieving net zero emissions by 2050, it requires a structural transition toward green growth. Therefore, Vietnam needs assistance from developed countries regarding both financial and technical issues.

Business PM directs export growth plan to RoK Ministries, agencies and localities have been asked to seek solutions to diversify products and boost exports to the Republic of Korea (RoK), especially via Korean companies in Vietnam.

Business Expert backs proposal to invest in refinery complex in Ba Ria-Vung Tau A proposal by the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) to invest in a petrochemical and refinery complex and national oil storage facility with total investment of nearly 19 billion USD in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is a good idea, said Dr. Nguyen Quoc Thap, Chairman of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Association.

Business Startup festival opens in Khanh Hoa province A startup festival (Techfest) for the south-central and Central Highlands region is being held in Khanh Hoa province, aiming to promote the startup spirit of research institutes, universities, colleges, the business community, organisations and individuals, and encourage innovation in production and business.