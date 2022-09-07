Moon cake market warming up ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
The moon cake market is getting vibrant as there are only a few days left before the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 10 this year.
The moon cake market features a diversity of products, from traditional to modern ones. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) –
Thanh Tai, owner of a moon cake shop in District 5 of Ho Chi Minh City, said the store has delivered cakes to wholesale buyers since the start of September. Since moon cakes have a short preservation period, most of these customers want to receive products only one or two weeks ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Wholesale customers and those placing pre-orders often buy moon cakes as gifts, so they have strict requirements for quality, food safety, and design, he said, noting that the market has warmed up one or two months ahead of the festival in recent years.
Meanwhile, some trade centres, supermarkets, and cake store chains in HCM City have recorded a doubling number of buyers compared to the end of August.
Boxes of four, six or eight cakes are priced at 250,000 - 550,000 VND (10.6 - 23.3 USD) each at present.
Moon cakes on display at a stall in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)Such distribution networks as Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, MM Mega Market, LOTTE Mart, Aeon Mall... have reserved eye-catching positions for displaying moon cakes, helping consumers easily choose products according to their demand.
The market also sees the presence of a wide range of home-made cakes which feature both traditional and modern flavours. These products attract buyers thanks to their novel ingredients, design, and packaging.
Some bakery brands in HCM City reported that this year, consumers prefer small- and medium-sized cakes with less sugar and natural ingredients. Such producers as ABC, Givral, SweetHome Bankery, Nhu Lan, KIDO's have also launched vegan cakes with unique taste to meet consumers’ demand.
Some businesses forecast the purchasing power will stay at the current level or become more vibrant from now to the festival./.