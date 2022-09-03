More activities held abroad to celebrate National Day
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen speaks at the event to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba held a ceremony to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 77th National Day and his 53rd death anniversary.
On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam). The Declaration, which demonstrates the strong will and aspirations of Vietnamese people, remain deeply topical both at home and abroad after 77 years.
Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thanh Tung and deputy head of the External Relations Department of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee Juan Carlos Marsan Juan Carlos Marsan and President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) Fernando Gonzalez Llort laid a wreath in memory of the late President.
ICAP Vice President Victor Gaute stressed that President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career and ideology have given inspirations to Cuban people, and praised the fraternity and solidarity between the two nations.
As part of activities to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela organised an art performance at the National Museum of Fine Arts (Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes), with the participation of Venezuelan officials.
On this occasion, the embassy also held an exhibition featuring 33 photos on the land, people and culture of Vietnam, and introduced some Vietnamese traditional dishes to the guests.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt also hosted a ceremony on September 1-2 to mark the National Day.
Present at the event, Ambassador Ayman Kamel, Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, affirmed that the relationship between Vietnam and Egypt is being expanded in politics, economy, culture and national defence-security.
He suggested the two countries continue with high-ranking delegation exchanges in the time ahead, and further tap their potential for collaboration in culture and tourism.
The ambassador also expressed his wish that there will be more Vietnamese investors in Egypt./.