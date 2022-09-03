Society NA Chairman: ensuring equal education access for all The Party and the State always pay special attention to education and training, ensuring the equal access to education for all, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed while attending the inaugural ceremony of a high school in a mountainous district of Nghe An province on September 3.

Society Vallet scholarships granted to 230 students in Thua Thien – Hue province The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" on September 2 presented 230 Vallet scholarships worth 4 billion VND (170,484 USD) in total to outstanding students in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Society Vietnam’s UN peacekeeping forces in South Sudan celebrate National Day Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has hosted a ceremony marking the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).